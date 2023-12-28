Overall law, order situation in Balochistan better than in past: CM Domki

QUETTA, Dec 28 (APP):Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday said that the overall law and order situation in the province was better than in past.

All available resources were being utilized for the restoration of peace and financial security of the people, he added.

Talking to local media representatives during the reception ceremony organized by the tribal leader Mir Nazir Ahmed Rahu at Goth Shahmir Rahu near Skarund in Sindh.

The CM said that the caretaker provincial government was committed to conducting fair, transparent and impartial elections, the issue of missing persons was a long-standing issue.

He said that committees and commissions have been set up on which it would be premature to say anything before the fact-finding reports come, unofficial figures on the number of missing persons were based on unfounded assumptions, of which there was no corroborated evidence.

The Missing Persons Commission is investigating, during this time, many people have also returned, the correct data would be revealed only after the final report of the commission, he noted.

Domki said that the provincial government has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident that took place in Turbat saying that an FIR has been registered against the accused officers, dismissed them and the matter was being transparently investigated.

He said that the protestors of the sit-in in Islamabad were asked about the ill-treatment of the police.

In response to a question, he said that the central government has set up a special committee consisting of three members of the Caretaker Federal Cabinet to investigate the incident adding that there was also some fault of the protesters who tried to advance towards the red zone, on which the Islamabad police had to take action to restore peace, but the government wanted to resolve the issue with understanding.

The committee comprising the caretaker federal ministers has held several meetings with the protesters and the parties have agreed that around two hundred arrested persons would be released which 163 people were released a few days ago, while 34 persons would be released very soon after necessary legal action, the CM maintained.

He said that the Federal Committee was in constant contact with Dr Mah Rang Baloch, who told the committee that she would convey her demands in writing but so far nothing has been given to the committee.

It would be decided what steps the government would take only after receiving written demands from them, he noted.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that for the promotion of national unity, we have to move forward by eliminating hatred, establishing unity for a prosperous and developed Pakistan was the need of the hour.

Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah,, Sardar Mushtaq Ahmed Raho, Sardar Abdul Sattar, Mir Irfan Khan Jamali, Syed Mehmood Shah, Javed Ahmed Raho, Imran Raho, Qazi Javed, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Abdul Ghani Memon and other regional elders and dignitaries participated in the ceremony.