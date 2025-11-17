Over Rs1.981m recovered  from fare dodgers

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Nov 17 (APP): Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan Division recovered over Rs. 1.981 million, including fare, penalties, and other charges, during a surprise checking drive conducted last week.

Following the directives of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Iftikhar Hussain and in line with the zero-tolerance policy against corruption, a comprehensive and effective surprise inspection campaign was launched this week across the division.

Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Ramla Shahid Rao led the inspections on various trains, taking strict action against passengers traveling without tickets. During the checks, she also focused on the dining car’s kitchen, storage, and service areas. The quality, hygiene standards, and expiry dates of food and beverages were thoroughly examined. Substandard food or irregularities were met with immediate fines imposed on the responsible staff.

The DCO urged passengers to always purchase tickets before traveling, warning that anyone caught traveling without a ticket would be charged the fare from the originating station, along with separate penalties and additional charges. She advised that passengers unable to buy a ticket before boarding should inform the train guard or ticket checking staff to avoid penalties.

Ramla Shahid Rao stressed the importance of public cooperation, emphasizing that the improvement of Pakistan Railways can only be achieved through a positive attitude and active collaboration from the citizens.