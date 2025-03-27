Over Rs.2.6 mln subsidy provided to public in Ramadan bazaar

- Advertisement -

LODHRAN, Mar 27 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir said on Thursday that a subsidy of over Rs 2.6 million was provided to the public in Ramazan Baazar.

According to the statistics issued here,over 45,000 people got benefited from this initiative.A total of 105,666 kilograms commodities were sold at subsidized rates in the Ramadan bazaar.

The various items included– 13,955 kg chicken was sold with Rs 20 per kg subsidy. Similarly, 1,023 dozen eggs were sold with Rs 6/dozen subsidy, 52,115 kg sugar was sold at Rs 34/kg subsidy.As many as 3517 flour bags were sold with Rs 70 per bag subsidy and other items in the Ramadan bazaar.