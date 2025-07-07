Over 8,500 security personnel deployed across Hazara division on Ashura

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Jul 07 (APP):Extensive security arrangements were implemented across Hazara Division to ensure a peaceful observance of Ashura, with over 8,500 security personnel deployed in key districts.

According to official details released here Monday, 3,500 policemen were on duty in Abbottabad, 3,000 in Mansehra, and 2,000 in Haripur. The deployment was part of a comprehensive and multilayered security and emergency response plan, developed through close coordination between police and other law enforcement agencies.

Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayaz Ali Shah and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Range, Nasir Mehmood Satti, personally monitored the Ashura processions. They visited key procession routes and reviewed operations at the integrated monitoring control rooms established for real-time surveillance and rapid response.

The Commissioner and DIG expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and appreciated the efforts of the district administrations, police, Rescue 1122, and other departments involved in ensuring the security of processions and Majali’s. They emphasized the importance of inter-agency coordination, timely communication, and public cooperation in maintaining peace and order during religious events.

Officials from the police, district administration, Rescue 1122, Health Department, Civil Defense, TMAs Bomb Disposal Unit, and other law enforcement agencies were present at the to ensure real-time coordination and swift response to any emergency.

During the visit, senior officials were briefed in detail on the Muharram security plan. It was highlighted that modern CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring, and active field forces were in place, while rapid response units remained on high alert to address any potential threats.

The collective efforts of all departments and agencies resulted in a peaceful and well-managed observance of Ashura throughout Hazara Division and the rest of the province.