Over 7kg drugs seized during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, Feb 08 (APP): On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, Rawalpindi Police have intensified their operations against drug trafficking, resulting in the arrest of three drug suppliers and the recovery of more than 7 kilograms of drugs.
According to police spokesperson, Warish Khan Police arrested two drug suppliers and recovered 3.7 kg drugs from their possession.
In a separate operation, R.A Bazaar Police apprehended another drug supplier and seized 3.6 kg of drugs. Police spokesperson further stated that all possible measures are being taken to curb drug trafficking and ensure a safe and secure environment for citizens.
