Over 625,000 undocumented Afghans repatriated from KP province

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 22 (APP):The repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is continuing at a rapid pace.

According to the latest figures released by the Provincial Home Department, a total of 625,842 Afghan citizens have so far returned to Afghanistan from the province.

The department reported that 616,000 individuals crossed back through the Torkham Border, with more than 594,000 Afghan refugees returning voluntarily to their home country.

Official data further revealed that 31,474 Afghans were deported following legal proceedings, including 9,830 Afghan Citizen Card holders.

The KP Home Department stated that the repatriation process, which began in September 2023, is being carried out in an organized, peaceful, and lawful manner.

Provincial authorities added that the process is being implemented in coordination with the federal government, law enforcement agencies, and district administrations, ensuring that the return of undocumented migrants is conducted with due regard for human rights.