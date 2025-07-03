Over 60,000 cops deployed for 7th Muharram security across Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 03 (APP):Punjab Police deployed over 60,000 officers and personnel across the province to ensure foolproof security for mourning processions and majalis held on the 7th of Muharram.

According to a police spokesperson, a total of 1,373 mourning processions and 3,865 majalis were held province-wide. Over 27,000 community volunteers also assisted in maintaining order during the religious gatherings.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that a high-alert security posture will be maintained throughout Ashra Muharram. Section 144 is being strictly enforced, with bans on aerial firing, display of weapons, hate speech, and incitement to violence.

Dr Usman also directed full enforcement of the Loudspeaker Act and strict action against those promoting hate material, including on social media platforms.