Over 6,000 break fast at Negahban Dastarkhwan across Rawalpindi on 2nd day

RAWALPINDI, Feb 20 (APP): More than 6,000 people were served Iftar at Negahban Dastarkhwan centres across the district on the second day of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak on Friday under the initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to an official spokesman, the administration made arrangements for 7,000 individuals in all tehsils of the district to ensure maximum relief for deserving citizens during the holy month.

The Iftar spread included dates, mineral water, samosas, apples, oranges, bananas, chicken biryani, Rooh Afza and other quality food items. Arrangements were jointly managed by the district administration, welfare organisations and volunteers, with special measures to maintain cleanliness and discipline at distribution points.

Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, during a visit to the Negahban Dastarkhwan, said the initiative reflected the chief minister’s vision of providing maximum facilities to deserving individuals during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. He added that the scope of the programme would be further expanded during the month to ensure that no citizen remained hungry.

District administration officials welcomed guests at the Iftar sites and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the programme throughout Ramazan to serve the public.