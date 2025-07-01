Over 590,000 applications successfully processed through ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ initiative

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 01 (APP):The ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ initiative, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab government, has significantly enhanced public access to government services.

To date, over 740,000 online applications have been received as part of the initiative, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During a high-level meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), it was revealed that more than 590,000 requests have been successfully processed, while an additional 100,000 applications are expected to be completed in the coming days.

The initiative has also witnessed remarkable participation, with over thousands of individuals registered as Dastak Facilitators, ensuring efficient service delivery to citizens.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted that ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ is currently delivering over 70 essential services at citizens’ doorsteps across Punjab. These include the issuance of Domiciles, Birth Certificates, Copy of FIR, Copy of Registry, Fard for Record and various other public services, eliminating the need for citizens to visit government offices.

Citizens can conveniently avail these services through the ‘Dastak Doorstep Delivery App’ or by calling helpline 1202. Chairman Faisal Yousaf further added that the program is making government service delivery more accessible and faster, serving as a model of good governance and effective public service by saving both time and resources for the people.