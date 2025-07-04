Over 58,000 cops deployed for 8th Muharram security across Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 04 (APP):Punjab Police deployed over 58,000 officers and personnel across the province to ensure foolproof security for mourning processions and majalis held on the 8th of Muharram.

According to a police spokesperson,in Lahore alone,over 3,600 police personnel will be on duty.A total of 1,365 mourning processions and 3,940 majalis were being held province-wide,including 86 processions and 416 majalis in the provincial capital.Over 27,000 community volunteers were also assisting in maintaining order during the religious gatherings.

Inspector General(IG) of Police,Punjab Dr.Usman Anwar said that a high-alert security posture was being maintained throughout Ashra Muharram.Section 144 was being strictly enforced with bans on aerial firing,display of weapons,hate speech and incitement to violence.

IG also directed full enforcement of the Loudspeaker Act and orders strict action against those promoting hate material,including on social media platforms.