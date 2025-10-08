Over 5,600 mass marriages to be held under CM’s Dhee Rani programme

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP): Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Dhee Rani Programme will organize over 5,600 mass marriages across the province starting from October 15.

The decision was taken during the 9th meeting of the Provincial Steering Committee held in Lahore, chaired via video link by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood and senior officials, while all Divisional Commissioners participated through video link. During the session, approval was granted for more than 5,600 cases under the Dhee Rani Programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt said that the Dhee Rani Programme was a revolutionary initiative aimed at the welfare and empowerment of deserving daughters across Punjab.

“Our initial target was 5,000 weddings, and by the grace of Allah, we are now arranging more than 5,600,” he stated. He added that the receipt of over 9,000 applications under the programme reflects the strong public trust in Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s compassionate leadership.

The minister remarked that initiatives like Dhee Rani are a practical reflection of the State of Madina, adding that “Maryam Nawaz has truly embodied the vision that ‘The State is like a Mother’.” He reaffirmed that the Social Welfare Department will ensure full transparency and effective coordination for the successful execution of the programme.

Sohail Shaukat Butt also directed district administrations and concerned institutions to ensure excellent arrangements for the upcoming ceremonies. The participants shared constructive suggestions for further improvement and assured their full cooperation for the smooth implementation of the initiative.