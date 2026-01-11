Over 5,600 LDP development schemes completed in Lahore : DC

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 11 (APP):The implementation of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Lahore Development Programme (LDP) is progressing steadily, with more than 5,600 development schemes completed under Phase-I, while work is actively underway on thousands of streets under Phase-II.

These details unveiled during a comprehensive meeting to review the progress of LDP chaired by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza at the Town Hall, here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance), Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Lahore, and senior officers from WASA and NESPAK.

Officials informed the meeting that 5,643 schemes have been completed under LDP Phase-I, while work is continuing in the remaining two streets. Under the programme, 3,885 street boards have already been installed across the city, and 11,931 street light points are fully functional, significantly improving urban infrastructure and public safety.

It was further shared that inspection teams have completed the physical verification of 4,272 development schemes, while quality control assessments found work in 4,338 streets to be satisfactory. Additionally, 1,191 streets have been fully illuminated as part of the ongoing street lighting initiative.

Under LDP Phase-II, development work is currently in progress in more than 4,000 streets across Lahore district. The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned departments to complete the installation of the remaining 1,758 street boards within the stipulated timeframe and to ensure optimal utilisation of available street-light stock to illuminate more roads and streets.