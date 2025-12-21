Over 400 police personnel deployed Church security ahead of Christmas

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 21 (APP): In a bid to ensure the safety of the Christian community during the festive season, Rawalpindi Police have implemented robust security measures around churches across the city.

More than 400 police officers and personnel are currently performing security duties at various places of worship.

Senior officers are actively visiting duty points, inspecting deployments, and briefing on-duty staff to maintain vigilance.

According to police spokesperson, mobile units from local stations, along with specialized teams from the Elite Force and Dolphin Force, are conducting enhanced patrolling in and around church premises.

These measures are part of a broader strategy to provide a secure environment for religious gatherings.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani emphasized the force’s commitment to public safety, stating that protecting citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority. “We are utilizing all available resources to fulfill this responsibility,” he stated.

The heightened arrangements come amid provincial directives for foolproof security during Christmas celebrations, reflecting ongoing efforts to safeguard minority communities in the region.