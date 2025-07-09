Over 3,500 police personnel deployed for 13th Muharram procession in Taxila

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 09 (APP):Rawalpindi Police has put in place strict security measures for the main procession of 13th Muharram-ul-Haram in the Taxila area, with more than 3,500 officers and personnel had been deployed for security and traffic management.

SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar is supervising the arrangements on the ground, while SP Potohar Talha Wali, SDPO Taxila, and other senior officers are also present in the field. The officers inspected security and traffic points along the route and issued necessary instructions.

SP Talha Wali said that all participants are being allowed to enter the procession only after a full body search.

The roads, streets, and entry points along the procession route have been sealed.

SSP Zulfiqar added that all processions and gatherings are being closely monitored through control rooms set up at the district level.

He said Rawalpindi Police has made all necessary arrangements to ensure foolproof security throughout the month of Muharram ul Harram.