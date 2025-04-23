33.8 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticOver 300,000 children administered drops in two days
Domestic

Over 300,000 children administered drops in two days

15
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, Apr 23 (APP):Anti-polio teams administered drops to more than 300,000 children in two days during the ongoing anti-polio campaign.
Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir directed the health department officers to focus Pakhtoon settlements and other remote areas to vaccinate the children.
He said that legal action would be taken against the parents who would refuse to take the anti-polio drops as well as negligent polio staff.
He directed to keep the district polio control room fully functional and urged the parents to ensure cooperation with polio teams.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan