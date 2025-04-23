Over 300,000 children administered drops in two days

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Apr 23 (APP):Anti-polio teams administered drops to more than 300,000 children in two days during the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir directed the health department officers to focus Pakhtoon settlements and other remote areas to vaccinate the children.

He said that legal action would be taken against the parents who would refuse to take the anti-polio drops as well as negligent polio staff.

He directed to keep the district polio control room fully functional and urged the parents to ensure cooperation with polio teams.