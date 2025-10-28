Over 2600 E-Challans issued in Karachi on first day of electronic traffic ticketing system

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 28 (APP):The Karachi Traffic Police have launched effective actions under the newly implemented E-Challan system to curb traffic violations across the city.

According to traffic police officials, a total of 2,662 electronic challans were issued on the first day of the system’s formal implementation. Data shows that 419 challans were issued for over-speeding, while several drivers were fined for not wearing seat belts. Similarly, 507 motorcyclists were penalized for riding without helmets.

Moreover, 166 challans were issued for red light violations, and 32 drivers were fined for using mobile phones while driving. The traffic police further stated that fines were also imposed for lane violations, crossing stop lines, wrong-way driving, tinted windows, illegal parking, and parking in no-parking zones.

DIG Traffic Karachi Peer Muhammad Shah said the E-Challan system is a significant step towards ensuring public compliance with traffic laws and improving discipline on the roads. He added that with citizens’ cooperation, the system is being further enhanced to maintain smooth traffic flow and significantly reduce road accidents.