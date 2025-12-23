Over 2,300 police officials to provide security cover at churches, other worship places

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 23 (APP): The district police have deployed over 2,300 police officials at Churches and other Christian worship places to maintain law and order on Christmas.

According to a police spokesperson here Tuesday, 60 SIs, 280 ASIs, 168 head-constables and 1814 constables have been deployed for security cover.

At least 17 pickets will be set up, while 44 mobile vehicles, 88 eagle squad motorcycle teams, 32 dolphin teams and 8 elite force teams will conduct patrolling in Christian localities.

The monitoring of security arrangements will be made through CCTV cameras and four reserve force teams will remain standby at police lines to cope with any untoward situation.

No negligence or carelessness will be tolerated in duty, while aerial firing, zigzag driving and one-wheeling will not be allowed as stern action will be taken indiscriminately, the spokesman added.