Over 2.4 million children given polio drops in Multan

A health worker administering polio drops to child at Railway station during the start of Polio Campaign in the city
MULTAN, Feb 29 (APP):Over 2.4 million children are given polio drops on the second day of the three-day polio drive kicked off here across the division.
According to the statement, Commissioner Maryam Khan said over 10,000 teams were constituted to administer polio drops to about 2.6 million children below 5 years of age in four districts of the division.
She said purging the motherland of polio disease was the responsibility of everyone living in the region.
She pledged to adopt a zero-tolerance policy for the success of the drive.

