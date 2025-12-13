Over 1m children to be administered polio drops in Multan

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 13 (APP):A three-day national polio campaign in Multan is set to begin on 15 December, aiming to vaccinate children across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nouman Siddiqe inaugurated the campaign at Shahbaz Sharif hospital by administering polio drops to children and distributing gifts to encourage participation.

The campaign will be conducted door-to-door, ensuring that children under the age of five receive polio drops. According to the deputy commissioner, over 1.02 million children would be administered polio drops during the drive across the district.

District health officials, including CEO Health Dr. Soban Zia, MS Dr Tanzil and other officials were also present.

To ensure smooth execution, 4,399 teams have been formed across the district. 833 area in-charges will oversee the operation while 135 Union Council medical officers will provide medical supervision.

The campaign will feature 4,021 mobile teams, 230 fixed centers, and 148 transit teams. A special security plan has also been devised to safeguard the vaccination teams, said Dr. Soban Zia.