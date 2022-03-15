Over 1600 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers arrested

MULTAN, Mar 15 (APP):City police on Tuesday recovered approximately 1600 kilogram of hashish and arrested six drug pushers during operations in different areas.

The achievement was recorded by Daulat Gate police and they also recovered two sedan cars, a motorcycle, Rs 550,000 in cash, and a pistol, police spokesman informed media.

The success blocked the passage of the narcotics to citizens particularly younger generation, police spokesman added.

The drug pushers arrested included Sagheer Ahmad, Muhammad Bilal, Hammad, Salman, Riffat and Saadat.

City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar commended the police officials for tracking down the criminals and ordered to continue the operation.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Hussam bin Iqbal, Superintendent of Police city Ahmad Nawaz Shah and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Iftikhar were present on the occasion.

