28 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticOver 150000 tourists enjoy Eid in KP's scenic destinations
Domestic

Over 150000 tourists enjoy Eid in KP’s scenic destinations

9
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Apr 03 (APP):Over 150,000 tourists flocked to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s scenic destinations during Eid-ul-Fitr, enjoying the picturesque landscapes and pleasant weather.
The influx of visitors started on the first day of Eid and continued through the third day, with some tourists still present in certain areas.
According to the Tourism Authority on Thursday, more than 95,000 tourists visited various destinations across the province during the three days of Eid.
Among them, 42,111 tourists celebrated Eid in Naran, while 28,000 visited Galiyat. Additionally, 16,400 tourists explored Kumrat, and 8,483 visited the breathtaking valleys of Kalash. Moreover, around 50000 others enjoyed their Eid in scenic Swat valley.
The natural beauty, serene environment, and pleasant weather made the experience memorable for the visitors, who took the opportunity to double their joy while celebrating Eid in these famous tourist spots.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan