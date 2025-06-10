Over 130,000 tourists flock to Kaghan valley during Eid holidays

- Advertisement -

KAGHAN, Jun 10 (APP):More than 130,000 tourists have entered the picturesque Kaghan Valley during the Eid holidays, arriving in over 13,500 small and large vehicles.

The valley continues to witness a heavy influx of visitors who are celebrating Eid amidst the breathtaking natural beauty, snow-capped peaks, and cool glacier winds.

The large number of tourists is being facilitated under special directives issued by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Advisor on Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology, Zahid Chanzeb. Director General Shabbir Khan has also mobilized the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and personnel from other departments to ensure proper assistance and guidance for visitors.

In response to the unprecedented crowd, KDA has canceled all staff leaves, deploying officers and field teams across the region to manage the situation efficiently.

KDA officials have advised tourists to maintain a safe distance from the Kunhar River due to its high water levels and have strongly discouraged taking photographs on riverbanks and rocks. Additionally, visitors have been urged to avoid littering in order to preserve the valley’s pristine environment and natural charm.

Tourists are making the most of their Eid holidays by enjoying rafting in the clear waters of the Kunhar River and experiencing the serene beauty of natural waterfalls scattered across the valley.

KDA officials continue to remain vigilant, ensuring both safety and a memorable experience for all visitors.