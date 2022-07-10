Over 1,300 security, tourism police & admin personnel deployed in Murree

RAWALPINDI, Jul 10 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha have deployed over 1,300 security, tourism police and district administration personnel to ensure fool-proof security and traffic arrangements for the convenience and safety of tourists in Murree.

The Rawalpindi Police, as per the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, was working for the protection and convenience of tourists, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

SP Kohsar Haider Ali visited various places in Murree on special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari.

The SP Kohsar directed Murree Tourism Police, District and Traffic Police to facilitate and protect the tourists.

The SP Kohsar also visited the 24/7 Command and Control Room set up in Murree to assist tourists and also gave instructions to the staff concerned for requisite arrangements.

SDPO Saddar Syed Kazim Naqvi also inspected point to point duty checking in Murree and briefed the officers and staff.

The Murree Tourism Police have 150 personnel along with 850 District Police and more than 360 Traffic Police officers and personnel to ensure security arrangements.

The police also distributed awareness pamphlets and hung banners to help and guide the tourists.

A control room has also been set up on Mall Road, Murree to provide timely assistance and guidance to tourists, SP Kohsar Haider Ali said.

Helpline 15 or 1757 and Office No. 051-9269277 have also been provided to help and guide the tourists coming to Murree, he added.