Over 12,000 rescuers deployed in Punjab on Youm-e-Ashura

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):The Emergency Services Department (Rescue 1122) deployed more than 12,000 rescuers across Punjab to ensure public safety and provide timely emergency response during Ashura.

According to a spokesperson for the Rescue 1122, the department had stationed 815 ambulances, 2,166 motorbike ambulances, and 316 fire and specialized emergency vehicles at key locations throughout the province.

In Lahore, over 1,350 rescuers are on duty, backed by 55 ambulances, 300 rescue motorbikes, and 44 fire and specialized vehicles to support the main Zuljanah processions and Majalis.

The spokesperson noted that more than 1,000 additional rescue posts had been established at sensitive and high-risk locations to ensure swift emergency response where needed.

A Provincial Monitoring Cell is actively supervising all rescue operations, while district emergency officers are managing operations at the local level and providing regular updates to ensure coordination.

Routine emergency services are continuing uninterrupted during the Ashura observances.