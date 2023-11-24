Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

QUETTA, Nov 24 (APP): Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Friday said over 0.4 million Afghan migrants had so far returned to their country.

He said the process for the repatriation of illegal migrants to their countries continued and appealed to the Afghan authorities to provide all possible facilities to those returning from Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here at the Civil Secretariat, Jan Achakzai that government had decided to take action against terrorists and their facilitators to eliminate the menace from its soil.

If any foreigner was found involved in terrorist activities, they would be dealt sternly in accordance with to the law, he added.

He said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was working for the betterment of the economy.

The minister claimed that development works in the province were facing slowness due to the bureaucracy, which was not cooperating with the caretaker government. Fund million of rupees might be lapsed if the same were not released and consequently the ongoing development projects would remain incomplete, he added.