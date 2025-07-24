Orphan children take lead in tree plantation campaign

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Jul 23 (APP):The monsoon tree plantation campaign was officially inaugurated at Hazrat Imam Raza (AS) Orphanage in Kohat, with orphan children taking the lead in planting saplings. The ceremony was presided over by Warden Jafar Khan and witnessed the participation of Etabar Ali, In-charge of the Orakzai District Forest Department.

The children demonstrated their enthusiasm and eco-friendly spirit by planting various fruit trees, including orange, fig, pomegranate, and olive saplings, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Kohat on Wednesday.