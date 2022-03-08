Opposition blackmailing govt. to seek NRO: AJK PM

MIRPUR [AJK]: Mar 08 (APP): Prime Miinister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday said the opposition parties had been trying to blackmail the government to get National Reconciliation Ordinance.

The PM, Qayyum Niazi said any attempt to dislodge the democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was bound to fail as the entire Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a statement issued here.

“Opposition parties want to destabilize the country by creating anarchy in the country but the whole nation stands like a rock with their Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he said.

The Prime Minister AJK said people of Pakistan had given a five-year mandate to Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan was a ray of hope not only for people of Pakistan but also for the Kashmiris settled on both sides of the cease-fire line.

“PM Khan is a fearless leader who fights for Pakistanis in the world and did not even hesitate to raise his voice for Kashmiris at important world forums”, he added.