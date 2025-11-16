Operations launched against illegal fireworks warehouses, shops in Hyderabad

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Nov 16 (APP):On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Aabdin Memon, operations have been launched against illegal fireworks warehouses and shops in the city.

The district administration, police and civil defense teams conducted joint operations in different areas of the city and raided several places.

According to the district administration, shops selling fireworks openly and illegally were sealed during the operations.

A large quantity of fireworks was also seized from a warehouse located in Liaquat Colony.

The DC said that the people involved in the illegal business are absconding from the spot while the police are continuing raids to arrest all the accused.

He made it clear that any illegal activity that endangers human lives will not be tolerated.