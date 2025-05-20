41 C
Open court held to address business community’s concerns

TANK, May 20 (APP):In a proactive move to strengthen coordination between the district administration and the business community, Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan on Tuesday chaired an open court with representatives from All Trades Union Associations.
The session aimed to directly hear the concerns of traders and ensure timely resolution of pressing urban and commercial issues.
The open court was attended by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Anwar, Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hassan Shah, the Tehsil Municipal Officer, XEN PESCO, XEN C&W, XEN Public Health, and heads of other relevant departments besides a number of trader representatives also participated.
During the session, the traders raised concerns related to traffic congestion, power supply, illegal encroachments, sanitation services, pricing control, and other civic challenges affecting commercial operations in the city.
Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan assured the traders that the district administration is fully committed to addressing these issues. He directed all relevant departments to prioritize resolving genuine issues of traders and to collaborate actively to create a more business-friendly environment in the city.
“This initiative reflects our dedication to improving urban infrastructure and supporting the business community. All departments must work together to ensure smooth and efficient commercial activity,” the DC emphasized.
Trader representatives lauded the open court as a constructive initiative, noting that such engagements foster trust and expedite problem-solving. They also called for the continuity of such forums to ensure sustained dialogue and progress.
The session concluded with a mutual agreement to hold regular open courts to maintain strong coordination between the administration and the trading community and to keep the momentum of urban development on track.
