Domestic

Open court held in Chakkiya, Mansehra for swift redressal of public issues

MANSEHRA, May 30 (APP):An open court was held at Chakkiya Doraha in Thana Saddar jurisdiction to address public grievances.
Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal and District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur led the session, accompanied by District Health Officer Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada and other departmental officials.
Local residents, religious scholars, media representatives, and community members participated, presenting their concerns directly to officials. Immediate instructions were issued to relevant departments for on-the-spot resolution.
Officials emphasized their commitment to public service, assuring timely and transparent action on all issues.
DPO Gandapur highlighted ongoing efforts against drug trafficking and harassment near educational institutions, stressing zero tolerance for offenders.
The police reaffirmed their strategy to combat crime through community engagement. Concluding the session, special prayers were offered for national peace and prosperity, especially for sustained harmony in Mansehra.
