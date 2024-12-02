OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP):Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson (VC) Barrister Amjad Malik visited the Prime Minister’s Youth Program office, on Monday.

During a meeting, he presented a comprehensive plan to engage overseas Pakistani youth and promote their welfare. The proposed plan aims to implement coordinated steps for the development and welfare of overseas youth, aligning with the vision of the Youth Program.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Rana Khalid Mahmood, Focal Person for the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (Overseas Section), Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Chief Coordinator of the Malaysia Chapter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Chaudhry Safdar Iqbal, Vice Chairman of the Trade Wing Kuwait, Dr. Muhammad Ali, Deputy Secretary, and Taseem Qadri, Media Coordinator.