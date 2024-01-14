Only one dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE, Jan 14 (APP):Dengue has almost been eliminated from Punjab as only one case was reported in the whole of province on Sunday.

The latest Health Department data reveals that so far 16 confirmed dengue cases were recorded across 36 districts in Punjab during the year 2024 as 10 cases were reported in Lahore, two each in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad and one each in Gujrat and Vehari.

Currently, hospitals in Punjab are treating a total of 7 patients. In Lahore, one dengue patient is currently under treatment. The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with health department teams that are working tirelessly to combat the virus.

For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033.