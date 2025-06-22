Ongoing projects to be completed before monsoon

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 22 (APP): There will be no new excavation in Lahore before the monsoon, the excavated parts of the ongoing projects will be completed before the monsoon, while underground water tanks will also be functional soon to store precious rainwater.

Preparations for the monsoon have been further accelerated on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

In this regard, Secretary Housing Noorul Amin Mengal visited different areas of the city on Sunday and reviewed the ongoing development works of the Lahore Development Program in Sagian area.

Mengal also visited the streets near Shahdara Toyota College and the water tank under construction in the Punjab Assembly. On this occasion, DG WASA Punjab Tayyab Farid, DG LDA, DC and MD WASA gave a briefing.

The Secretary Housing expressed his anger over the lack of awareness boards and safety measures at the construction sites and ordered to prominently display awareness boards, safety measures and warning signs at the construction sites.

Noorul Amin Mengal directed that along with development works, the safety of human lives should be the top priority, new excavations should not be done before the monsoon, and the excavation parts of already ongoing projects should be completed soon.

He said that the completion of the underground water tank would make the best use of precious rainwater possible.