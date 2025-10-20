One-week free breast screening camp concludes at ATH

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Oct 20 (APP):A one-week free breast screening camp organized at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) concluded successfully on Monday, providing essential diagnostic and awareness services to women regarding breast cancer.

According to the reports, out of 290 women examined during the camp,14 were diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer, where the chances of survival are only 13 percent.

Additionally, five women were found to have early-stage cancer, which can be treated effectively with timely medical intervention.

Among young women aged 20 to 25 years, 85 were diagnosed with benign lumps, while two women had large breast lumps and 18 reported swelling in breast ducts.

During the camp, nearly 300 women and their attendants received awareness sessions on breast cancer prevention, self-examination techniques, and the importance of early detection.

The camp was organized under the supervision of Breast Surgeon Dr Shawana Asad, who served as the chief organizer, along with the dedicated team of Surgical Unit C. All female patients were provided free diagnostic tests, while those requiring further treatment or surgery were advised to make appointments at the hospital.

Ayub Teaching Hospital continues to uphold its commitment to providing quality healthcare and public awareness. The hospital administration and Board of Governors are ensuring the availability of modern medical facilities and advanced services to help women in the Hazara Division benefit from timely prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer.