One robber killed another flees in encounter

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Jun 08 (APP): A confrontation between police and robbers took place in the jurisdiction of Police Station Aabad in Sukkur here on Sunday.

According to SSP Sukkur, Azhar Khan Mughal, two robbers from Shikarpur were involved in looting citizens when the police arrived at the scene.

During the robbery, the robbers opened fire on the police, who retaliated, resulting in the death of one robber. The other accomplice managed to escape in an injured state.

SSP Sukkur, Azhar Khan Mughal, stated that a search operation is underway to apprehend the fleeing robber.

The incident highlights the ongoing efforts of the Sukkur police to maintain law and order in the region.

The police department’s swift response and effective action led to the neutralization of one of the robbers, and efforts are being made to capture the other.