One person killed, two other injured in rain related incidents: PDMA

PESHAWAR, Apr 13 (APP): The Provincial (PDMA) on Saturday released a report on the loss of lives and properties due to rain in the last 24 hours and confirmed that one person was killed and two injured due to rain since last night.

A spokesman of the PDMA said that due to the rain, 1 house was completely damaged while 4 houses were partially damaged. The loss of life and property took place in Chitral Lower, the PDMA official release said.

Many roads are closed for traffic due to rain in Chitral district and instructed the district administration to ensure the availability of small and big missionaries to open the closed highways, the official said. The official of PDMA said that the PDMA relief workers and other related organizations are being engaged in relief operations while PDMA is in touch with all concerned institutions.

The emergency operation center of PDMA is fully functional and the people should report any untoward incident in 1700, the spokesperson said.