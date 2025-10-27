One minute silence observed on Kashmir Black Day

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 27 (APP):One minute silence was observed to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Kashmir Black Day, on Monday.

Sindh Governor Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in their separate messages paid tributes to the people of IIOJK for their struggle.

They said that men, women, and children in Occupied Kashmir have faced the occupation, suppression, and injustice for over seven decades.

They condemned atrocities and enforced disappearances in the IIOJK.

They also urged the international community to ensure IIOJK people’s right to self-determination in line with UN resolution.