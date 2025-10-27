Monday, October 27, 2025
HomeDomesticOne minute silence observed on Kashmir Black Day
Domestic

One minute silence observed on Kashmir Black Day

9
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Oct 27 (APP):One minute silence was observed to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Kashmir Black Day, on Monday.
Sindh Governor Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in their separate messages paid tributes to the people of IIOJK for their struggle.
They said that men, women, and children in Occupied Kashmir have faced the occupation, suppression, and injustice for over seven decades.
They condemned atrocities and enforced disappearances  in the IIOJK.
They also urged the international community to ensure IIOJK people’s right to self-determination in line with UN resolution.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan