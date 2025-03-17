26.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticOne killed,two injured in road accident
Domestic

One killed,two injured in road accident

57
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, Mar 17 (APP):A man killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding car hit a tractor trolley from opposite direction near Katho Bhattian Stop on Tandlianwala canal road on late Sunday night.
The accident occurred as head lights of tractor trolley were reportedly not on due to which the car driver could not assess the tractor trolley.
As a result, Amir(40) r/o Chak No.435-GB died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Irfan(35) and Abdul Aziz(25) to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala for treatment.
Further investigation was underway.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan