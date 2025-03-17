One killed,two injured in road accident

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Mar 17 (APP):A man killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding car hit a tractor trolley from opposite direction near Katho Bhattian Stop on Tandlianwala canal road on late Sunday night.

The accident occurred as head lights of tractor trolley were reportedly not on due to which the car driver could not assess the tractor trolley.

As a result, Amir(40) r/o Chak No.435-GB died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Irfan(35) and Abdul Aziz(25) to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala for treatment.

Further investigation was underway.