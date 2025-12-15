Monday, December 15, 2025
One killed,two injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, Dec 15 (APP):A man was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road traffic here in the area of Roshanwala police station on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,a speedy container collided with a truck near Top City Roshanwala bypass road due to heavy fog in the morning.
As a result,Sajjad Haidar(37) died on the spot while two others Iqbal(35) and Shahzad(28) sustained multiple injuries.
Rescue 1122 reached to a spot,shifted the victims to the hospital.
The police took the body into custody while further investigation was underway.
