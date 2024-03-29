One killed , two injured in road accident

ABBOTTABAD, Mar 29 (APP):One person was killed and two others sustained critical injuries when a forest department vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Sialkot village of Thandiani area.

According to the police sources, the accident resulted in the death of the forest guard. Rescue 1122 and locals recovered the dead body and injured from the gorge and shifted them to Ayub Medical Complex and DHQ Hospital.

The deceased forest guard identified as Zeeshan Shah, hailed from Manshera. Among the injured were Forest Guard Jawad Shah and a local person Hamidullah.