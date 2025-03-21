18.9 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticOne killed, two injured in Karachi firing incident
Domestic

One killed, two injured in Karachi firing incident

2
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Mar 21 (APP):One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near New Karachi Sector Five area, tv channels quoting police and rescue sources reported on Friday.
                    According to details, dacoits opened fire to loot valuables from a citizen. As a result of firing, one person died on the spot near New Karachi Sector Five area. The two other persons were also injured in the same incident.
                  Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started search for the outlaws.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan