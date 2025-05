- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, May 05 (APP):A man was killed and three others were injured in an accident on Satiana road near here on Monday.

According to the Rescue-1122, a rashly driven car hit various motorcyclists near Chak No 75-GB on Satiana Road and 48-year-old Khalid Mahmood of Chak No 80-GB died instantly.

Three others, including Asgar Ali, 55, Aleeza, 20, and Khadim Hussain, 48, were injured.