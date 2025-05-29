29.7 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 30, 2025
One killed in Waziristan firing incident
Domestic

One killed in Waziristan firing incident

WAZIRISTAN, May 29 (APP):An employee of police department was killed in a firing incident that took place near Waza Gundawai area of WANA,
tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Thursday.
According to initial reports, a police personnel was going to home after duty from Police Line area when unknown assailants opened fire and killed him.
The Police team rushed to the site and shifted the body of policeman identified as Mehmood Khan to hospital.
Police team have also started search operation to trace the culprits behind this firing incident.
