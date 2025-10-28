Wednesday, October 29, 2025
One killed, another injured in motorcycle-rickshaw collision

KHANEWAL, Oct 28 (APP):One person was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a rickshaw near Chak 140, Darbar, on Tatta Sadiqabad Pull 14 Road.
According to details, the accident occurred due to over-speeding when the motorcycle hit a rickshaw. As a result, 45-year-old Zulfiqar Ali, a resident of Chak 137/10-R, died on the spot, while his companion Saeed Ahmed sustained severe leg fractures.
Rescue 1122 teams reached the site immediately, providing first aid to the injured and shifting both the deceased and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Jahanian.
Rescue officials said the accident was caused by over-speeding, while the rickshaw driver fled the scene after the crash.
