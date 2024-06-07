PM China Visit

One killed, another injured due to lightening strike

MUZAFFARGARH, Jun 7 (APP):A youngster was killed while another sustained serious injuries due to lightening strike in Kot Addu on Friday.
According to Rescue officials, two persons riding on motorcycle were going somewhere when suddenly lightening strike fell down on them near Sanawan Kot Addu.
 As a result, one person was killed while another sustained serious injuries.
 The body and injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Kot Addu.
The deceased was identified as 22 years old Zubair  while injured as Muhammad Fiaz  resident of Kot Addu.

