One killed, 12 injured in attack on oil, gas company

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 13 (APP): One person was killed and 12 others were injured when unidentified terrorists ambushed a convoy of an oil and gas drilling company(pvt) here on Monday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the company’s convoy was attacked when it was passing at an area of sub-division Darazinda.

As a result , one employee of the company was killed on the spot while 12 others were injured including two seriously.

Soon after the incident, ambulances of Rescue 1122 medical teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Typed-D hospital Darazinda.

He added that two of the serious employees were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

