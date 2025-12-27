One injured in battery explosion on Kohat Road

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 27 (APP): A person was injured in a battery explosion on Kohat Road here Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, an incident involving a battery explosion occurred on Kohat Road on Saturday forenoon. As soon as the information was received, an ambulance and a medical team were immediately dispatched from the Rescue 1122 Peshawar control room to the blast scene.

As a result of the incident, a 25-year-old man, Farid Khan, was injured. The medical technicians provided first aid to the injured person on the spot and then shifted him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The injured person is reported to be out of danger.