One dies, 4 killed in 2 separate accidents in Jamshoro

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jul 11 (APP):A man lost his life while 4 others were injured in 2 separate accidents in Jamshoro district on Friday.

According to the police, an accident between a motorbike and a tractor trolley on Ahmed Khan link road left 3 motorbike riders injured.

The police told that the injured were first shifted to Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro and 2 of them were later referred to LUH Hyderabad.Irfan Barejo, one of the 2 injured riders, succumbed to his wounds while Qasim Barejo was under life saving treatment due to his serious wounds.

The police apprised that the tractor trolley was carrying a wedding party while the bike riders were heading to their village.In another accident between 2 motorcycles 2 Bangal Khan Marri and Yaqoob Bux were injured.They were also shifted to the LUH.