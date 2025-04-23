One die, five injure in separate road accidents

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Apr 23 (APP):A 26-year-old man was killed and five other persons got injured in separate road incidents occurred in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, 26-year-old Intesab Ahmad Khan son of Naseer Ahmad Khan, a resident of Mujahidnagar, was crossing the road near Muryali Morr when a speedy Tanker hit him. As a result, the man got seriously injured and shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Another accident took place on Daraban road where a car was collided with a Qingqi Rickshaw. As a result, five persons got seriously injured who were taken to Mufti Mehmood Hospital. Two of the injured are said to be serious in one Muhammad Suleman son of Ijaz Hussain, resident of Iqbalnagar, was riding a bike along with his six-year-old brother Muhammad Sudais and mother 41-year-old Shehnaz Bibi when a speedy car hit them. Resultantly, all the three riders got injured who were later shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan. The Shorkot police also registered a case.

In another incident, 15-year-old Muhammad Ramzan son of Mujahid Kharoti and his nine-year-old cousin Javed Kharoti son of Saeed Ullah, residents of Mandhraan were travelling on a motorcycle when a speedy car hit them near Ibrahim Hotel on Chashma road. As a result, both the cousins got injured.