One dead, six injured as tourist vehicle falls into ravine

UPPER DIR, Jul 07 (APP):One young man died while six others sustained serious injuries when a vehicle carrying tourists lost control and plunged into a deep ravine on Monday near the Baraqot area on the way to Kumrat.
Upon receiving the emergency call, Rescue 1122 Upper Dir control room immediately dispatched emergency response teams along with four ambulances to the site of the accident, said the district spokesman.
Rescue personnel provided on-site first aid to the injured individuals before transferring them to Timergara Hospital via ambulances. All the injured tourists are reported to be residents of Peshawar.
